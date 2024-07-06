Melbourne Freedom Rally 6 July 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 1 of two videos of the rally, this one covering our march from Parliament House, the one speech in the Bourke Street Mall, and the walk up Elizabeth Street afterward. The speeches were cut short because a busker (who had paid the city council for his spot!) started his music. We were good natured about it and decided to move off to our other spot, Queen Victoria Market (which is Part 2 of the day and longer). We speak to make people aware of the corruption in high places, carcinogens in our water, poison "jab", medical malpractice, etc.