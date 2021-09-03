Willful Misconduct: How The CDC Manipulated Data For Profit

Dr. Henry Ealy - Founder Energetic Health Institute & lead author COVID Research Team



Independent investigator Dr. Henry Ealy, lead author of peer-reviewed manuscripts "COVID-19: Restoring Public Trust During A Global Health Crisis" and "COVID-19 Data Collection, Comorbidity & Federal Law: A Historical Retrospective" introduces a legal solution with the power to end the COVID crisis...Willful Misconduct.



Dr. Ealy has helped draft grand jury petitions currently being used around the country by elected officials working to do what's right. His team's research has proven that the CDC violated multiple federal laws in order to hyperinflate COVID cases, hospitalizations, and especially deaths, while the FDA prevented millions of Americans from getting evidence-based medicines that could have prevented hospital overcrowding and saved hundreds of thousands of lives.



If you feel like you've been lied to and want to know how deep it goes...if you want to know what you can do about it...then listen to what Dr. Ealy has to share. It just might save the life of someone you love.



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