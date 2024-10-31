Sec. Austin Warns Kim Jong Un “Don’t Nuke South Korea!”

What is the state of America today? Millions of American children will participate in Halloween activities tonight. Adults will attend Halloween parties dressed in demonic costumes. President Biden is biting babies. And politicians are calling each other garbage. Meanwhile North Korea has entered World War III and test fired an ICBM today that is capable of striking the USA with a nuclear warhead.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/31/2024





Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

https://www.FaithandValues.com





If you're a Faith & Values member, watch today's show with other members here:

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/oct-31-2024-sec-austin-warns-kim-jong-un-dont-nuke-south-korea





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





Learn How You Could Protect and Diversify Everything You’ve Worked for with the Top-Rated Precious Metals Company - Goldco! Call 844-960-GOLD To Get Your Free 2025 Gold & Silver Kit, Plus Up to A 10% Instant Match on Bonus Silver for Qualified Accounts.

https://trunews4gold.com/





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf