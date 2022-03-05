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The Rock Almighty Voices with Whitecross
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0 view • March 05, 2022
Good blessed day Prayer Warriors!
On this week's installment we feature one of the icons of Christ-centered Rock with a fun, goofy interview from '88 with the band.
Support our efforts to Make Music Godly Again by getting the music and swag you dig'
Get Whitecross on:
Apple Music
- https://apple.co/3Je6arj -
Amazon Music
- https://amzn.to/3HGhxGs -
(From Wikipidia)
Whitecross formed in 1985 in Waukegan, Illinois, releasing their first recording in 1987. Their early albums, which often invite comparisons to Ratt, are laced with fast, technical guitar work. In 1994, Rex Carroll split with lead vocalist Scott Wenzel. Wenzel retained the use of the name "Whitecross" while Carroll went on to form King James with Jimi Bennett. At this point the band's sound underwent a drastic change.
From the Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
- http://www.USSportsRadio.Net -
On this week's installment we feature one of the icons of Christ-centered Rock with a fun, goofy interview from '88 with the band.
Support our efforts to Make Music Godly Again by getting the music and swag you dig'
Get Whitecross on:
Apple Music
- https://apple.co/3Je6arj -
Amazon Music
- https://amzn.to/3HGhxGs -
(From Wikipidia)
Whitecross formed in 1985 in Waukegan, Illinois, releasing their first recording in 1987. Their early albums, which often invite comparisons to Ratt, are laced with fast, technical guitar work. In 1994, Rex Carroll split with lead vocalist Scott Wenzel. Wenzel retained the use of the name "Whitecross" while Carroll went on to form King James with Jimi Bennett. At this point the band's sound underwent a drastic change.
From the Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
- http://www.USSportsRadio.Net -
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