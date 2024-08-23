WEF's Klaus Schwab Warns The World To Prepare For "An Era Of Shock Events"

Conversion takes place first. Then the persecution. Then the Salvation. In that order.

My dearly beloved daughter a great shift is now taking place in the world and the Light of My Mercy is approaching.

Let no man believe that what I say will come to pass will not take place.

I speak only the Truth so you must trust in Me.



My Holy Spirit is descending rapidly on humanity now to prepare them for My Great Mercy.



Let no man fail to prepare or spread My Word so that souls can be saved.

All is good now My daughter in that all is in place for My Word to spread like a wild flower which will take root in every nation.

The sweet fragrance of My Gift of love is being felt even by those with little faith. For they are aware of a change and a shift but do not understand what is happening.

Tell them that the Lord God, King of Mercy, is preparing to return for the second time to save them.

My Covenant is nearing the stage when conversion takes place first. Then the persecution. Then the Salvation. In that order.



Trust in Me and prepare yourselves for the time of the conversion of much of humanity is close.

Many obstacles are being placed before you My disciples. This is what you must do.

Walk straight. Head towards Me on the path and remain dignified no matter what insults are hurled at you. By doing so, and not engaging with the beast who works through others to make you doubt your faith, you defeat him.

This is why I remained silent and barely responded to My accusers, My executioners. For to do so would have given power to Satan.

My death destroyed the power he had over God’s children. He then lost his power to steal all souls. Now that I come again very soon he will lose all power. But until then he will continue to steal souls.

Be strong. Be calm. Be brave. I am with you. When you surrender your will and trust in Me completely you will be safe.

Your Jesus

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/09/19/conversion-takes-place-first-then-the-persecution-then-the-salvation-in-that-order/





