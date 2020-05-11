THE TRUTH BEHIND 5G (Documentary)

Good coverage of many varied aspects of this deadly technology the globalists are attempting to impose upon humanity.



The rollout of 5G using super high-frequency radio airwaves has ignited old fears about cellphone radiation risks. 5G promises lightning-fast speeds and the ability to power new technologies like self-driving cars and advanced augmented and virtual reality experiences. But an undercurrent to all of the things we can do with 5G is concern about what 5G can do to us.



Mobile carriers throughout the world are racing to deploy this fifth generation of cellular technology. And the biggest cellphone makers are also readying their 5G handsets. President Donald Trump has made it clear that the US must not fall behind other nations, like China, in the effort to develop and roll out the technology.



But not everyone believes the US should be pushing full steam ahead.



There are concerns that the very high-frequency spectrum known as millimeter wavelengths used in early deployments to make 5G a reality could pose adverse health effects for the public.



These kinds of worries aren't new. Consumers for years have been anxious about possible health effects of radiation in everything from microwaves to cellphones, prodded by claims that radio airwaves cause brain cancer, reduced fertility, headaches in children and other illnesses.



The deployment of new 5G networks, which requires many more small cell towers to be deployed much closer to where people live, work and go to school, is reigniting those fears. Lawmakers and policy makers throughout the world are starting to put on the brakes.