Jason A: Birds Die-offs Worldwide! Is it 5G? [20.02.2022]

“That is why your land is in mourning, and everyone is wasting away. Even the wild animals, the birds of the sky, and the fish of the sea are disappearing.” - Hosea 4:3'This has been happening all over the world, dolphins whales beached, loud Booms at night, and strange sounds coming from the sky. Been going on for 8 years now and I don't think it will stop.''And STILL so MANY don’t see the SIGNS''There is absolutely no doubt we are in the end times but this issue is 100% 5th generation related!''It's my opinion that it's something to do with 5G. In China a couple of years ago immediately after they switched on 5G, the ponds were having their fish jump out by the hundreds, as if they were being electrocuted.''We are entering the beginning of sorrows, very few churches are talking about it! Our church in Boise is one of the only churches in the area talking about it, please pray for us, lots of opposition!!! Maranatha!''They didn't fall. They flew full speed at the ground.'28,276 Views feb 20, 2022Jason A1.15M subscribers