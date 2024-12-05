BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump Orders Military 'War Crimes' Trials Against Fauci and Other 'WEF Traitors'
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
188 views • 4 months ago

Leading globalists operating within the US government bureaucracy are set to be sacrificed on the altar of public outrage for their historical crimes including the Covid plandemic, according to President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team.


Politicians and bureaucrats connected to the World Economic Forum will face investigation with the aim of prosecuting them for treason as Trump pledges to initiate sweeping reforms to root out the infiltration of the global elite from U.S. agencies.


Dr. Anthony Fauci’s head is expected to be the first on the chopping block, with his past actions currently under intense review as part of this long overdue effort for accountability.

Keywords
vaccinesdeath vaxdiktio ellinismou
