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Democrats, Cocaine Mitch McConnell want Trump & Supporters Jailed.
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151 views • February 17, 2021
In this episode of The Silent War, The Democrats (and Cocaine Mitch) want Trump Jailed and MAGA forgotten.

It will NEVER happen. Meanwhile, Pelosi wants a 9/11 commission style investigation (what could go wrong?) on January 6th.

I wonder if they will look into the 20 antifa arrested at the Capitol building dressed like MAGA

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