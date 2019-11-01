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Japan Wasabi Farming on River - Real Wasabi Cultivation japan technology
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43 views • November 01, 2019
Growing Wasabi in the Mountains ofJapan
When people think of Wasabi farms the image that springs to mind is somewhere high in the mountains using a cold pure mountain stream to provide all the growing requirements the plants need.
Here is a video that show the Traditional Wasabi Growing system that most people associate with Wasabi growing. It is in the Japanese mountains and can only be reached in foot along a steep and winding track.
If you are the owner, send me a comment on the video. I will follow your request as soon as read. Thank you
When people think of Wasabi farms the image that springs to mind is somewhere high in the mountains using a cold pure mountain stream to provide all the growing requirements the plants need.
Here is a video that show the Traditional Wasabi Growing system that most people associate with Wasabi growing. It is in the Japanese mountains and can only be reached in foot along a steep and winding track.
If you are the owner, send me a comment on the video. I will follow your request as soon as read. Thank you
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