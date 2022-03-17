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Exclusive from the Legendary Kombat "Pyatnashki Abkhaz" - Crazy Live Action Fight in the Avdiivka industrial zone. Ukraine - 031722
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131 views • March 17, 2022
EXCLUSIVE FROM THE LEGENDARY KOMBAT "Pyatnashki" ABKHAZ
Video of a crazy fight in the Avdiivka industrial zone from the first person.
Avdivka is a city of oblast significance in Donetsk Oblast (province) of Ukraine. The city is in center of the region just north from the city of Donetsk.
Video of a crazy fight in the Avdiivka industrial zone from the first person.
Avdivka is a city of oblast significance in Donetsk Oblast (province) of Ukraine. The city is in center of the region just north from the city of Donetsk.
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