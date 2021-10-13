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Qwincidence Virus is fast becoming the New Killer – But only Effects the Covid Jabbed.
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100 views • October 13, 2021
𝗔𝗻𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗠.𝗣 𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝟭𝟮 𝗢𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 – Struck by Qwicincidence Virus. -
Spreading world wide – The Qwincidence Virus ( Also known as the : 𝙍𝘼𝙍𝙀 - Virus ) seems to live on the end of needles used to administer any “ Covid Vaccination “ – Scientists ( Experts ) Say that the Qwincidence Virus can exist only where ever there is any Vaccine related to “ Covid “, and poses a Serious problem to administering the “ Vaccines ” . . . . . . . . . . We may have to halt all Vaccinations they said – in a serious tone.
Spreading world wide – The Qwincidence Virus ( Also known as the : 𝙍𝘼𝙍𝙀 - Virus ) seems to live on the end of needles used to administer any “ Covid Vaccination “ – Scientists ( Experts ) Say that the Qwincidence Virus can exist only where ever there is any Vaccine related to “ Covid “, and poses a Serious problem to administering the “ Vaccines ” . . . . . . . . . . We may have to halt all Vaccinations they said – in a serious tone.
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