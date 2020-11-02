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IMF CALLS FOR BRETTON WOODS MONETARY RENEGOTIATION AS PREDICTED [2020-10-17] - SIMON DIXON (VIDEO)
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46 views • November 02, 2020
This IMF speech CONFIRMS that the Covid-19 PLANdemic/SCAMdemic is a False Flag HOAX Event to bring forth an ECONOMIC COLLAPSE and a GLOBAL NEW WORLD ORDER AGENDA which means a world-wide JEWISH COMMUNIST TAKE-OVER. The NWO Politicians on earth along with the Jewish owned Mainstream Media have been pushing the HOAX VIRAL EVENT are doing so for the GLOBALISTS (aka the United Nations, World HELL Organization, Big Pharma, and the Rothschild World Banks) which are the mains tools of INTERNATIONAL JEWRY. This video is very important to listen to, the loss of nearly ALL remaining HUMAN Rights, Freedoms, and Privileges will be completely gone by 2025. The year 2020 was very harsh for many people, but each year going forward is going to be much worse than 2020. Stand by to stand by because NOT ENOUGH PEOPLE ARE WAKING UP FAST ENOUGH TO PUSH BACK AND STOP THIS WORLD-WIDE ENSLAVEMENT AND GENOCIDE.
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Simon Dixon
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_wNYJCyycXXPmWni2JNZhQ
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Simon Dixon
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_wNYJCyycXXPmWni2JNZhQ
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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