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I Comme Icare
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14 views • June 02, 2020
19 décembre 1979 / 2h 00min / Thriller, Policier
De Henri Verneuil
Avec Yves Montand, Michel Etcheverry, Roger Planchon
Les expériences de SOUMISSION À L'AUTORITÉ furent effectuées entre 1960 et 1963 à l'Université de Yale New Haven (U.S.A.) par le professeur STANLEY MILGRAM.
De Henri Verneuil
Avec Yves Montand, Michel Etcheverry, Roger Planchon
Les expériences de SOUMISSION À L'AUTORITÉ furent effectuées entre 1960 et 1963 à l'Université de Yale New Haven (U.S.A.) par le professeur STANLEY MILGRAM.
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