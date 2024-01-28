Create New Account
Farmer Protests Began this weekend in Belgium, where there are also Road Blockades and Demonstrations - Quickly Spreading throughout the Country
Farmer protests began this weekend in Belgium, where there are also road blockades and demonstrations that are quickly spreading throughout the country

Belgian farmers are unhappy with low procurement prices for their products, unfair competition from foreign products, free trade agreements, bureaucratic requirements and other difficulties in the sector.

