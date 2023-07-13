⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400 (13 July 2023)

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(13 July 2023)

◽️The Russian Armed Forces launched a long-range sea-based high-precision weapons strike against AFU ammunition depots. The goal of the attack has been reached. All the assigned targets have been neutralised.

◽️The AFU continued to attempt offensive actions in Donetsk, Krasny Liman and South Donetsk directions.

◽️In Donetsk direction, as a result of courageous actions by the units of the Yug Group of Forces, 16 enemy attacks have been successfully repelled close to Vesyoloye, Krasnogorovka, Severnoye, Novomikhailovka and Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️The actions of 1 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group have been suppressed near Kurdyumovka (DPR).

◽️The enemy losses were up to 480 Ukrainian servicemen, 6 pickup trucks, 3 Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery systems, as well as Msta-B & D-30 howitzers.

◽️In addition, 1 AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station has been destroyed close to Predtechino (DPR).

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of the attacks launched by the units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, aviation and artillery, the 63rd, 66th & 67th mechanised brigades of the AFU close to Torskoye (DPR), Karmazinovka and Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️In addition, 3 enemy attacks have been repelled close to Chervonaya Dibrova & Kremennaya (LPR).

◽️The enemy losses were up to 90 UKR servicemen, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 pickup trucks, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system & 1 D-30 howitzer.

◽️In South Donetsk direction, artillery & heavy flamethrower systems of the Vostok GOF have foiled the attempts by the enemy to launch two attacks close to Rovnopol & Novodonetskoye (DPR).

◽️In Zaporozhye direction, the coordinated actions of RU troops defeated a manpower & hardware concentration area of the AFU 128th Mountain Assault Brigade near Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye region), and also repelled an attack by the enemy units of the 65th Mechanised Brigade near Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg).

◽️The enemy losses were over 180 UKR servicemen, 1 tank, 5 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, 1 U.K-manufactured AS90 Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, 2 Msta-B howitzers, 3 D-20 guns, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, & 1 Grad MLRS.

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, as well as artillery of the Zapad GOF, have resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy manpower and hardware close to Krasnoye Pervoye, Liman, Pervy (Kharkov reg) & Novosylovskoye (LPR).

◽️The enemy losses were up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured personnel carriers, 2 motor vehicles, 1 D-20 howitzer, and 2 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.

◽️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 70 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 armoured fighting vehicle, 3 motor vehicles, as well as 2 self-propelled artillery systems: Akatsiya and Gvozdika.

◽️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 73 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 96 areas.

◽️Ammunition depots of the AFU 28th Mechanised Brigade and the 125th Territorial Defence Brigade have been destroyed close to Kurdyumovka and Yampol (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️Air defence facilities have shot down 11 projectiles launched by HIMARS MLRS.

◽️In addition, 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed close to Lyubimovka, Urozhaynoye (Zaporozhye region), Petrovskoye, Yakovlevka, Soledar, Zaitsevo (Donetsk People's Republic), Verkhnekamenka, Chevonopopovka and Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic).

📊In total, 455 airplanes, 242 helicopters, 4,995 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 air defence missile systems, 10,687 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,138 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 5,440 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 11,646 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.