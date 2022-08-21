Defund the FBI, CIA, FDA, CDC, IRS, Federal Reserve and the Entire Government

It’s not top secret. It’s not classified. It’s not even particularly well-hidden. Just a regular old conspiracy. In this episode on the Confederacy of Modern Slavery, Jeff Berwick looks into Suicide-Gate and the Men In Black. (Suits or robes, take your pick)





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***** Sources for this video *****





Intro vid: Liberty Lockdown w/ Clint Russel: lhttps://twitter.com/LibertyLockPod/status/1560018363916718081?t=J_un-P7fXEhtEg5P0dWnsQ&s=19





Video clip from Men In Black: Look Right Here: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x70vdhv





Is this what Castreau is really doing in Costa Rica?: https://t.me/c/1264095585/27287





Inside Anne Heche's Morning Just Before Car Crash: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9W1PHmuE6pI





VIDEO - LOS ANGELES: Doctor, can you tell us again what was #AnneHeche's cause of death? "Yes, extreme head trauma resulting in massive brain damage and burns to over 70% of her body." https://twitter.com/SpeculationNews/status/1558933114206011394





Anne Heche crash secrets revealed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nOv9eLNaWdU&t=1s





Max Igan - Open Genocide and Systemic Child Abuse in Government: https://odysee.com/@WakeUpMirror:3/miwth:a





China Organ Harvesting:

https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2022-04-10/ty-article-magazine/.premium/research-china-h

arvested-organs-from-living-people-doctors-helped-with-executions/00000180-5bb8-df19-a7f3-dbfc53720000





The Silent Children documentary promo video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u1p9IrG-gXY





Chris Cornell Child Trafficking

https://www.bitchute.com/video/maRc_WLLa_k/



