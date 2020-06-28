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Apiject - RFID Steppingstone From Hell
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18 views • June 28, 2020
COVID 19 & MILITARY APIJECT RFID VACCINATION PROJECT
Mandatory RFID Tracked Vaccines In Your Future? Why is the US military involved in developing and distributing RFID tracked vaccines? What is ApiJect Sytstems, Project Jump Start and Project Rapid USA? Are you going to roll up your sleeves or are They going to roll up you sleeves? What does constitutional authority and Harvard Law Professor, Alan Dershowitz, say about government mandatory vaccination. Find out. It is about free will choice!
With no Apologies, Phil Hudok www.hudok.info
Mandatory RFID Tracked Vaccines In Your Future? Why is the US military involved in developing and distributing RFID tracked vaccines? What is ApiJect Sytstems, Project Jump Start and Project Rapid USA? Are you going to roll up your sleeves or are They going to roll up you sleeves? What does constitutional authority and Harvard Law Professor, Alan Dershowitz, say about government mandatory vaccination. Find out. It is about free will choice!
With no Apologies, Phil Hudok www.hudok.info
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