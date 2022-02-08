Situation Update, Feb 8th, 2022 - The ALIEN agenda to exterminate humanity was disclosed in 1995

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According to Schneider, a vast network of 133 underground military bases had already been constructed by 1995, and they were connected by levitation trains that traveled through underground tunnel systems that spanned the entire continental United States, traveling at speeds up to Mach 2.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-08-murdered-government-whistleblower-warned-in-1995-about-global-depopulation-using-engineered-bioweapons.html
0:00 Demons
12:15 Joe Rogan
41:20 Phil Schneider
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