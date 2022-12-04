LIMITED HANGOUT: NANOBOTS! - "Duh... that's not real. I saw it in a James Bond movie! - PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING

Checkout Delacabra Playlists for More Videos

James Bond is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after leaving active service. However, his peace is short-lived as his old CIA friend, Felix Leiter, shows up and asks for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected.



Release date: October 7, 2021

Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Box office: 774.2 million USD

Distributed by: Universal Pictures, United Artists Releasing

Based on: James Bond; by Ian Fleming

Music by: Hans Zimmer