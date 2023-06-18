Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ogygia & Tartaria - Response to Lore Lodge 🍔 New Mind Unveiled
22 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published 20 hours ago |

Ogygia & Tartaria - Response to Lore Lodge


🍔 New Mind Unveiled


Jun 17, 2023

In this video, we respond to the channel The Lore Lodge, who attempted to "Destroy Tartaria" in his supposed debunking video that was directed towards our channel. We go into detail on the Irish origins of Civilization and respond to all his points.


Lore Lodge's "Debunking" video:


• Did the Catholic ...


Please check out Michael Tsarion:

https://www.michaeltsarion.com/


Ref:


Irish Origins of Civilization, Michael Tsarion:

https://www.amazon.com/Irish-Origins-...


Irish Wisdom in Bible and Pyramids, Conor MacDari:

https://ia801006.us.archive.org/7/ite...


Ireland, Ur of the Chaldees, Anna Wilkes:

https://ia600902.us.archive.org/23/it...


THE GREAT DECEPTION , Comyns Beaumont:

https://ia601906.us.archive.org/24/it...


Watch HOMUNCULUS UNVEILED:


• Homunculus Unveil...


Let us know your thoughts in the comments!


https://youtube.com/watch?v=DC1_a6ifCPg&feature=share


Keywords
andunveiledogygiatartaria - response to lore lodgenew mind

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket