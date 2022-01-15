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Many Advisers Ameliorates Overconfidence - Proverbs 15:22 (NIV)
22 Plans fail for lack of counsel,
but with many advisers they succeed.
Proverbs Club Commentary
You cannot get too much good advice.
It is too easy to be overconfident.
See "The 10th Man Rule" from World War Z.
“Most of us view the world as more benign than it really is,
our own attributes as more favorable than they truly are,
and the goals we adopt as more achievable than they are likely to be.
We also tend to exaggerate our ability to forecast the future,
which fosters overconfidence.”
Wikipedia: Daniel Kahneman.
https://pc1.tiny.us/4tb6wxa4
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