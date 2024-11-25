Give Your Family the Gift of EMF Protection and Restful Sleep This Christmas - Gina Paeth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Radiation or electromagnetic field (EMF) frequencies are constantly penetrating our bodies and affecting our health. What can we do to protect ourselves from the onslaught of harmful technology and deadly radiation? Gina Paeth has the answer: grounding products! Gina is the CEO and founder of Redemption Shield, a company dedicated to producing grounding mats, sheets, pillowcases, earbuds, hats, and more that protect the human body from being harmed by damaging invisible EMF frequencies. As technology advances, satellites and even 5G cell towers are taking over the world - but you can protect yourself this Christmas by getting these products which will ward off the harmful tech-related effects. Gift these life-saving products to your family and friends so they will greatly benefit as well!
TAKEAWAYS
Grounding occurs when your feet touch the natural electric charge of the Earth, as God intended us to do daily
Grounding products will reduce your body’s electrical current and release tension
Many people notice an improvement in symptoms like headaches when they purchase Redemption Shield products and feel well rested
Use code TINA at checkout at RedemptionShield.com for a 25% discount on every single purchase this Christmas
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Redemption Shield video: https://bit.ly/3YVswGn
Kerusso (get 15% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3kQRW8h
🔗 CONNECT WITH REDEMPTION SHIELD
Website (get 10% off with code TINA): https://www.redemptionshield.com/?ref=tina
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redemptionshield/
X: https://x.com/redemptionemf
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@redemptionshield
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/redemptionshield/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/redemption-shield/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/
Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/