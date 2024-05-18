[Apr 6, 2016] First day of the week or first of the Sabbaths? (11.2K views on YouTube)
Here's a clip from a show I did in 2014, wherein I discuss whether or not the disciples were really meeting on the "first day of the week" or on the first of the Sabbaths leading up to Pentecost. At the very least, I would say the evidence for the latter is strongest in the 20th chapter of Acts.
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
Keywords
biblespiritualitychurchreligionlawtorah
