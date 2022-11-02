⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry ⚡️ Following Ukraine's terrorist attack against ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian vessels - 1300, Nov 2, 2022

⚡️ Following Ukraine's terrorist attack against ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian vessels involved in ensuring the security of the ‘grain corridor’ on 29 October this year, the Russian Federation suspended the implementation of the agreement on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports (Black Sea Initiative).





◽️ Russia's position was brought to the attention of UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the UN Security Council.





◽️ With the help of the international organisation and Turkey, the necessary written guarantees from Ukraine on the non-use of the humanitarian corridor and Ukrainian ports designated for the export of agricultural products for military operations against the Russian Federation were obtained and submitted to the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) on 1 November 2022.





◽️ The Ukrainian side, in particular, officially assured that ‘the maritime humanitarian corridor will be used only in accordance with the provisions of the Black Sea Initiative and the related JCC regulation’.





❗️The Russian Federation believes that the guarantees received at this time are adequate and resumes implementation of the agreement – the Initiative for the Safe Transportation of Grain and Food from Ukrainian Ports (the Black Sea Initiative) – which had been halted following the terrorist attack in Sevastopol.