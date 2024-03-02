World in the Trap of Freemasons

Only those who realize that a web of lodges hold grip on our beautiful world, can understand why everything goes the way it does. Kla.TV founder Ivo Sasek explains in detail in this program who has spun this freemasonry-network and which associations are actively part of it. The conclusion of this exciting journey is clear: all states must exit this criminal network – and this criminal network must exit, be kicked out of our states – starting with the WHO.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.