Monks vs Laymen: Pros & Cons
Brian Ruhe
Published 14 hours ago

My old friend and guest, Pannobhasa, has spent 30 years as a Buddhist monk and 30 years as a layman so he's eminently qualified to comment on the pros and cons of both lifestyles.


Paññobhāsa was a monk for 30 years and is now a layman in South Carolina.


sexbrian ruhecelibacypannobhasabuddhist monkslaymen

