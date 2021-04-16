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Abolitionists for Nullification
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10 views • April 16, 2021
Abolitionists for Nullification
Supporters of the monster state absolutely hate nullification. And they always conveniently ignore the fact that it was used by northern states to resist federal pro-slavery laws. On this episode, get a quick overview of those arguments - plus quotes from 3 leading abolitionists in support of nullification.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: April 16, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Supporters of the monster state absolutely hate nullification. And they always conveniently ignore the fact that it was used by northern states to resist federal pro-slavery laws. On this episode, get a quick overview of those arguments - plus quotes from 3 leading abolitionists in support of nullification.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: April 16, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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