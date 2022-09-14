DICTATOR POPE A Traditional Catholic Uprising

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Pope participates in a traditional Indigenous welcoming ceremony in Canada. The audience were told to put their hands on their hearts. This video is presented by the RemnantTV Underground. He shares what's happening in the Catholic Church. It is full-blown apostasy. Dragging Christianity through the mud. Pope Francis calls is genocide to introduce people to Jesus as he is supposed to do.Mirror