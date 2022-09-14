DICTATOR POPE A Traditional Catholic Uprising

The Pope participates in a traditional Indigenous welcoming ceremony in Canada. The audience were told to put their hands on their hearts. This video is presented by the RemnantTV Underground. He shares what's happening in the Catholic Church. It is full-blown apostasy. Dragging Christianity through the mud. Pope Francis calls is genocide to introduce people to Jesus as he is supposed to do.Mirror
