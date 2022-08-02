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The More COVID-19 Vaccine Doses You Get, The Greater Your Chances Of Being Hospitalized
Jefferey Jaxen and Del Bigtree discuss disturbing statistics from New South Wales, Australia, that indicate the more COVID-19 vaccine doses you get, the greater your chances of being hospitalized.
New South Wales, Australia COVID Update Proves The Pandemic Of The Vaccinated https://metatron.substack.com/p/new-south-wales-australia-covid-update
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