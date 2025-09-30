Physical Silver Demand Overwhelms Paper Manipulation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The physical silver market is overpowering paper price manipulation. Banks like JP Morgan are facing real delivery demands. The true mania phase will begin when retail investors start bragging about buying silver before it hit major milestones. The physical squeeze is underway.
