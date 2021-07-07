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GRAPHENE OXIDE CV19 VACCINES CONFIRMED POISON , A GOVERNMENT PUBLICATION PDF PROOF
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311 views • July 07, 2021
GRAPHENE OXIDE COVID 19 VACCINES CONFIRMED AS POISON , A GOVERNMENT PUBLICATION , WITH A GOV SITE AND PDF FILE PROOF. LINK BELOW
https://www.wa.gov.au/government/publications/public-health-act-2016-wa-instrument-of-authorisation-authorisation-supply-or-administer-poison-sars-cov-2-covid-19-vaccine-australian-defence-force-no2-2021 PDF FILE LINK HERE. https://www.wa.gov.au/sites/default/files/2021-05/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf
https://www.wa.gov.au/government/publications/public-health-act-2016-wa-instrument-of-authorisation-authorisation-supply-or-administer-poison-sars-cov-2-covid-19-vaccine-australian-defence-force-no2-2021 PDF FILE LINK HERE. https://www.wa.gov.au/sites/default/files/2021-05/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf
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