LAST DAYS, SIGNS, CIVIL WAR, WW3
---------------
Psalm 91
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm%2091&version=NIV
----------------
Psalm 51
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm%2051&version=KJV
-----------------
I have come to ask My beloved ones to begin praying very hard throughout October
Very soon the tragic events of Tribulations will begin and so many of My children are not ready to meet their Savior at the time of their departure from this world
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6984-i-have-come-to-ask-my-beloved-ones-to-begin-praying-very-hard-throughout-october/