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Canada: The Covid Police State — “We Must Succeed in Having Truth Prevail Over Fear”
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131 views • May 10, 2021
Canadian attorney John Carpay describes how Canada has turned into a police state where citizens live in fear, and the heroic resistance provided by Pastor James Coates, who was jailed for 35 days because he held normal church services.
[As a service to protect truth from censorship and to share widely, mirrored copies of this video are available at Truth Comes to Light BitChute, Brighteon, and Odysee channels. All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Please follow links provided to support their work.]
https://rumble.com/user/JusticeCentre
[As a service to protect truth from censorship and to share widely, mirrored copies of this video are available at Truth Comes to Light BitChute, Brighteon, and Odysee channels. All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Please follow links provided to support their work.]
https://rumble.com/user/JusticeCentre
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