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Hey ! .... There's numbers in your arm - Part 2
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42 views • September 01, 2021
On this short video you will see a person using their smart phone to scan another person's arm from a person that has received the jab & to their surprise they both discover that their is : "NUMBERS IN THEIR ARM !"
This is NO laughing matter ?
This is NO laughing matter ?
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