Washington’s War on Iran: The Importance of Defending Information Space
Iran, a nation with significant conventional military power, has been undermined and weakened because of its delay in securing its information space and thus political space sufficiently from foreign interference. And while it has acted decisively in recent weeks (and appears to have prepared at least months in advance) only time will tell if it is just in time or still too late.

References:

AP - Trump calls on Tehran to show protesters humanity amid reports of rising death toll in crackdown (Jan. 14, 2026):

https://apnews.com/article/iran-protests-trump-80f937dfbb3e04e5322dae30db3ad4b3

Guardian - Trump warns US will ‘take very strong action’ if Iran starts executing arrested protesters (Jan. 14, 2026):

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/jan/14/iran-protests-erfan-soltani-donald-trump-warning-executions-hangings

BBC - 'There wasn't even time for CPR': Iran medics describe hospitals overwhelmed with dead and injured protesters (Jan. 11, 2026):

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cj9rengvnp9o

Guardian - An ecosystem of smuggled tech holds Iran’s last link to the outside world (Jan. 13, 2026):

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/jan/13/ecosystem-smuggled-tech-iran-last-link-outside-world-internet

Forbes - ‘Kill Switch’—Iran Shuts Down Musk’s Starlink For First Time (Jan. 13, 2026):

https://www.forbes.com/sites/zakdoffman/2026/01/13/kill-switch-iran-shuts-down-starlink-internet-for-first-time/

Brookings Institution - Which Path to Persia? (2009):

https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/06_iran_strategy.pdf

Washington Post - Iran jams Starlink, protesters’ lifeline. Trump, Musk say that won’t stand. (Jan. 13, 2026):

https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2026/01/13/iran-starlink-protest-musk-trump/

https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/06_iran_strategy.pdf

BBC - US removes Iran group MEK from terror list (2012):

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-19767043

Politico - Giuliani Took Money From a Group That Killed Americans. Does Trump Care? (2016):

https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2016/11/giuliani-mek-terrorist-group-money-bolton-iran-214479/

CNN - CNN Exclusive: After Ukraine, Biden administration turns to Musk’s satellite internet for Iran (Oct. 2022):

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/10/21/politics/white-house-musk-starlink-iran-protests-ukraine

NYT - U.S. Groups Helped Nurture Arab Uprisings (2011):

https://www.nytimes.com/2011/04/15/world/15aid.html

Where to Find Brian's Work:

Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic

Rumble (YouTube alternative): https://rumble.com/c/c-1459863

How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Mirrored - The New Atlas

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
iranisraelusathe new atlasinformation space
