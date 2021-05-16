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Messages from God - I will separate the Goats from the Sheep
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21 views • May 16, 2021
Jesus said: “My people, there are evil people who hate Me, and they want to remove all the books that quote My words in the Bible. You saw in Germany under Hitler how they had book burning sessions to get rid of books against their narrative. You may have to hide your Bibles so they do not get burned by the evil ones. Bring your Bibles to My refuges where they will be protected from being destroyed. You are in a battle between good and evil, but fear not, because I will bring My victory over the evil ones.”
Jesus said: “My people, you are seeing how it will be necessary for My believers to come to My refuges for protection from the evil ones after the Warning and the conversion time. I will separate the evil ones from My believers at My refuges, where My refuge angel will prevent the evil ones from entering. This is why My faithful need to work on converting their relatives and friends so they can have a cross put on their foreheads by the angels. Only My believers with a cross on their foreheads will be allowed into My refuges. I will separate the goats from My sheep, and the goats will be thrown into hell. My faithful will have their reward in the Era of Peace and later in heaven.”
johnleary.com
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10 Things We Have Learned During The COVID Coup
https://www.infowars.com/posts/10-things-we-have-learned-during-the-covid-coup/
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CDC Quietly Admits The Death Toll From COVID Vaccines Is Greater Than Every Vaccine In The Last 20 Years COMBINED
https://en-volve.com/2021/05/14/cdc-quietly-admits-the-death-toll-from-covid-vaccines-is-greater-than-every-vaccine-in-the-last-20-years-combined/
Jesus said: “My people, you are seeing how it will be necessary for My believers to come to My refuges for protection from the evil ones after the Warning and the conversion time. I will separate the evil ones from My believers at My refuges, where My refuge angel will prevent the evil ones from entering. This is why My faithful need to work on converting their relatives and friends so they can have a cross put on their foreheads by the angels. Only My believers with a cross on their foreheads will be allowed into My refuges. I will separate the goats from My sheep, and the goats will be thrown into hell. My faithful will have their reward in the Era of Peace and later in heaven.”
johnleary.com
-------------
10 Things We Have Learned During The COVID Coup
https://www.infowars.com/posts/10-things-we-have-learned-during-the-covid-coup/
---------------
CDC Quietly Admits The Death Toll From COVID Vaccines Is Greater Than Every Vaccine In The Last 20 Years COMBINED
https://en-volve.com/2021/05/14/cdc-quietly-admits-the-death-toll-from-covid-vaccines-is-greater-than-every-vaccine-in-the-last-20-years-combined/
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