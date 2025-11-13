© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️The Russian army's Andrey the first called battalion sends a message to the Australian subscribers of the @AussieCossack channel from the front lines of the Dnepropetrovsk region!
Cynthia... if you don't know, Aussie Cossack has made many religious chevron's free to the Russian troops since the SMO.