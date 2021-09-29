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VIRUSES FOR DUMMIES: AND THE SHITSHOW STARTS ALL OVER AGAIN
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22 views • September 29, 2021
FEDERATION OF IRISH PATRIOTS: Published September 29, 2021.
This Shit Will Never End Until We End It Ourselves.
These Murderous Entities Need To Be Obliterated.
Viruses For Dummies: And The ShitShow Starts All Over Again.
A new sheeple virus (Marburg Virus) has arrived and they are already working on the super vax...
https://youtu.be/0z0qPEnF3B0
This Shit Will Never End Until We End It Ourselves.
These Murderous Entities Need To Be Obliterated.
Viruses For Dummies: And The ShitShow Starts All Over Again.
A new sheeple virus (Marburg Virus) has arrived and they are already working on the super vax...
https://youtu.be/0z0qPEnF3B0
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