Sen. Malcolm Roberts: Did the Medical Countermeasures Consortium run COVID?
Published Yesterday

(August, 9, 2023) Powerful speech by Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts which exposes the corrupt, multi-national, military/pharmaceutical industrial complex behind the COVID plandemic.


Senator Malcolm Roberts on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MRobertsQLD/status/1689188177779851265

