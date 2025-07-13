BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A World in Birth Pangs – Unfolding Events Aligned with Prophetic Truth
LastChristian
LastChristian
68 views • 1 day ago

🌍 The Last Christian – Week in Review: July 6–12, 2025 "Birth Pangs and Battle Lines" This explosive episode of The Last Christian cuts through the chaos to deliver a bold, unfiltered recap of the most important events from July 6 through July 12, 2025. From Israel’s embattled stand against terror and global betrayal, to Donald Trump’s decisive economic counterstrikes, to raging floods, fiery judgments, and the rising infrastructure of the Beast system—we cover it all through the lens of Biblical prophecy, national sovereignty, and unwavering Christian truth. This week’s headlines include: * Escalating war in Gaza and Iran’s growing axis of evil * President Trump’s new tariffs and America’s economic awakening * Flash floods and supernatural climate signals from Texas to Europe * BRICS, global surveillance, and the tightening grip of world governance Prophecy is no longer on the horizon. It’s at our doorstep. Join hosts David Paxton & JD Williams for a 60-minute breakdown that refuses to compromise, whitewash, or stay silent.

iranjerusalemisraeldonald trumpglobalismworld war 3bible prophecyend timesrevelationeconomic collapsegazaezekiel 38christian newsbricsdigital currencydome of the rockmiddle east conflictglobal disastersconservative christianwho pandemic treatylast christian radiojd williamsfloods in texasun power grab
