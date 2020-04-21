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What in the world is actually going on Document reveals plans step by step
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151 views • April 21, 2020
This video shows how the police states are treating citizens all over the world.
Please share it with everyone.
NOTE: This video was downloaded before it was deleted from YouTube.
I forget who posted it, but she is in the video.
So, credit goes to her YouTube channel.
Please share it with everyone.
NOTE: This video was downloaded before it was deleted from YouTube.
I forget who posted it, but she is in the video.
So, credit goes to her YouTube channel.
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