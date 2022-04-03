Miles Guo: I am going to attend lots of meetings about the international collaborations of the New Federal State of China

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4/2/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: I am going to attend lots of meetings about the international collaborations of the New Federal State of China. The damage of the CCP virus, and the CCP’s insanity and evilness will make the Chinese people pay a dear price. Only by taking down the CCP can we fix all the problems in the world