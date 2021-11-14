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1st Degree Systematic Planned Murder Taking Place Before Your Eyes Here's the Evidence [14.11.2021]
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10 views • November 14, 2021
Note: And why is no one held accountable? - Because the judicial system and all politicians are totally Satanic corrupt exactly as here in Denmark and they all know it ... and Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still pedophile...
'It's no secret to what is going on. Mass murder of the children is taking place right in front of you and no one is doing anything about it.
Paul Rand has the power to arrest the murderer Anthony Fauci right now but refuses to do so.
WHY?
What does Fauci have over Paul and Congress that he's able to get away with Mass MURDER?
Source and full video:
wil paranormal - 49935 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sYTKha54Ni7z/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
Email: [email protected]
'It's no secret to what is going on. Mass murder of the children is taking place right in front of you and no one is doing anything about it.
Paul Rand has the power to arrest the murderer Anthony Fauci right now but refuses to do so.
WHY?
What does Fauci have over Paul and Congress that he's able to get away with Mass MURDER?
Source and full video:
wil paranormal - 49935 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sYTKha54Ni7z/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
Email: [email protected]
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