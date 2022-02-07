© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jordan Sather Joins Scott Bartle to discuss current affairs - Australia to Washington DC
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • February 07, 2022
Jordan attended the Las Vegas God & Country Patriot Double Down event Oct 23-25 2021 and joined Scott Bartle to discuss current affairs, censorship and deep state.
When Australia makes the news in the USA, you know there’s something big happening. We touched on what is going on in Aus right now and how tragic it is… and representative of what could be taking place elsewhere in the world very soon.
When Australia makes the news in the USA, you know there’s something big happening. We touched on what is going on in Aus right now and how tragic it is… and representative of what could be taking place elsewhere in the world very soon.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.