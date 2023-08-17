Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
08.17.23 Morning Musings: Trump Will Be Convicted In Georgia
channel image
Beer and Gear
78 Subscribers
19 views
Published 20 hours ago

Everyone is breaking out in hysterics. You can count on Trump being convicted.What they can actually do to him is another story. I'd say this is opening up a big giant can of worms for them.

*Just my opinion along with a good smattering of snark and satire.

Bell well my friends

Big 3

Skal

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/

Keywords
observationsbeerandgearbrewsandviewsmorning-musings

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket