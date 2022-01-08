Steve Kirsch: COVID Vaccine Has Killed 400,000 Americans Who Were Formally Healthy

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01/03/2022 Steve Kirsch: There are almost 10,000 domestic vaccine deaths reported in VAERS. Use that as a starting point and address the underreporting in VAERS using the CDC methodology. We can see that this vaccine has killed 400,000 Americans who were formally healthy.