🏒 QUINN HUGHES OT HERO! USA Beats Sweden 2–1 To Reach Olympic Semifinals
Quinn Hughes scored a game‑winning overtime goal as Team USA defeated Sweden 2–1 in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Winter Olympics men’s ice hockey tournament at Santagiulia Arena, Milan. Dylan Larkin opened the scoring, but Sweden tied it late in the third before Hughes sealed the win in 3‑on‑3 OT. The U.S. now faces Slovakia in the semifinals.
