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Healthy Athletes Collapsing /Dying After the Jab
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641 views • April 19, 2022
Compilation of athletes around the world collapsing /dying after having taken the experimental covid vaccine in order to play their sport.
More examples here:
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=N5N287UHRH8A
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=GK4XM4G7KRH8
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=BMG9KY4HX4OY
More examples here:
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=N5N287UHRH8A
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=GK4XM4G7KRH8
https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=BMG9KY4HX4OY
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