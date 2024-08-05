Storms Ukrainian trench, a soldier wisely chooses to surrender in Kleshcheevka

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian stormtroopers of the 4th Motorized Rifle Brigade stormed the Ukrainian troops' trenches in Kleshcheevka #kleshchiivka south of Artemovsk #bakhmut. One enemy soldier wisely surrendered and Russian troops retook the trenches on the heights of the area, which will ensure further advance.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
